* Commission votes 3-1 to close probe
* Dissenting voter says FTC should have sued to stop deal
* No divestitures required by FTC in $29 bln deal
* Express adds 3 Medco execs to leadership team
* Express Scripts shares rise 3.1 percent
By Lewis Krauskopf
April 2 Express Scripts Inc won U.S.
antitrust clearance on Monday for its purchase of rival Medco
Health Solutions Inc following a contentious eight-month
review, creating the clear leader in managing prescriptions for
Americans.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced it had closed
its investigation into the roughly $29 billion deal, first
announced in July, that combines two of the three largest U.S.
pharmacy benefit companies, or PBMs. Separately, the companies
announced they completed the deal.
Express Scripts shares rose 3.1 percent in Monday trading on
Nasdaq. Before Monday's trading session, Medco shares were
converted into Express Scripts shares and cash, based on terms
of the deal.
Acquiring Medco more than doubles Express Scripts revenue
base, and makes it significantly bigger than its closest rival
CVS Caremark in terms of processing prescriptions.
PBMs like Express and Medco are supposed to cut the cost of
medicines for their employers and health plan clients, in large
part by encouraging more use of generic drugs.
But with generics already comprising about 75 percent of
prescriptions, the combined company is going to need to show
other ways they can give value to customers, Jefferies & Co
analyst Arthur Henderson said.
"It is a space that is radically changing, and it is going
to continue to radically change," Henderson said. The merger, he
said, "will give them more tools to work with to figure out how
to continue to deliver lower costs to their customers."
With the deal now cleared, Express Scripts would set out to
start evaluating Medco more intensely, Express Chief Medical
Officer Steve Miller said. It did not set a timetable for making
decisions, such as on potential facility closings.
"We're going to do a thoughtful evaluation of all those
assets," Miller said in an interview.
Express Scripts Chief Executive George Paz was on site at
Medco's headquarters in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey on Monday to
hold a town hall meeting with employees.
NO ASSET SALES REQUIRED BY FTC
Express Scripts and Medco have maintained that a combined
company with more clout would benefit consumers by driving down
prescription costs, while critics countered that the deal would
lead to higher prices and worse service for patients.
The FTC voted 3-1 to close its investigation into the deal,
and did not impose any conditions or asset sales on the
companies.
The majority of commissioners stated that their
investigation revealed a "competitive market for PBM services
characterized by numerous, vigorous competitors who are
expanding and winning business from traditional market leaders."
"The acquisition of Medco by Express Scripts will likely not
change these dynamics," the statement said.
In her statement dissenting with the majority, Commissioner
Julie Brill called it a "merger to duopoly with few efficiencies
in a market with high entry barriers -- something no court has
ever approved.
"I therefore respectfully submit that the Commission should
have filed a complaint in Federal district court seeking to
enjoin the transaction pending a full trial on the merits here
at the Commission," Brill said.
Combined, Express Scripts and Medco posted revenue of $116
billion last year and had more than 33,000 employees. They
processed 1.73 billion prescriptions, on an adjusted basis, and
although Medco's total was set to take a hit with the impending
loss of its biggest account, insurer UnitedHealth Group,
the combined company is still well ahead of CVS Caremark.
Express Scripts said it still expected $1 billion in cost
savings and other synergies from the acquisitions. The deal is
expected to slightly add to earnings per share in the first year
after closing, Express Scripts said.
Investors may have been bidding up Express Scripts shares in
part because the FTC did not force any divestitures, such as of
a specialty pharmacy, which had been assumed in the cost-savings
estimates, Henderson said.
"With that not the case, presumably the synergy number goes
up," Henderson said.
THREE MEDCO EXECS JOIN EXPRESS
The deal's approval comes after months of tension for
traders anxious to know if the deal would go through. At one
point, shortly after the deal was announced, Medco's share price
was 27 percent below the offer value, and some analysts
initially called it a coin flip over whether it would win
regulatory approval.
Large grocery chains, many of which operate their own
pharmacies, community pharmacies and some consumer groups,
opposed the deal, saying a combined Express-Medco would gain too
much power in the market and would squeeze them financially.
Last week, the National Association of Chain Drug Stores,
the National Community Pharmacists Association, and nine retail
pharmacy companies filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court
for the Western District of Pennsylvania seeking to stop the
deal.
Express Scripts now poses a larger competitor for CVS, as
well as for smaller PBMs such as Catalyst Health Solutions
and SXC Health Solutions, and UnitedHealth,
which is building up its pharmacy business.
As part of the transition, three Medco executives joined the
senior leadership team at Express Scripts, expanding that group
to 13 people. The Medco additions are: Brian Griffin, who ran
Medco's international business; Timothy Wentworth, president of
sales and account management; and Glen Stettin, senior vice
president for clinical, research and new solutions.
Medco's CEO, David Snow, and chief financial officer, Rich
Rubino, are among the executives who have left the company,
Express Scripts said.
Miller indicated on Monday that Express Scripts may be
interested in following through with Medco's efforts to build an
international business, an area where Paz had previously
expressed skepticism.
"We definitely want to look at these assets," Miller said.
"Healthcare doesn't respect borders, so we're very excited to
see what they have been doing outside the United States."
