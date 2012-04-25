Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
(Corrects typographical error in trade group name in paragraph 3)
April 25 A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request by pharmacy trade groups to derail Express Scripts Inc's efforts to integrate rival Medco Health Solutions Inc following its recent $29.1 billion takeover.
U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon in Pittsburgh declined to issue a preliminary injunction to force Express Scripts to divest Medco or keep it separate. She said she will not decide whether to issue a permanent injunction until after ruling on Express Scripts' request to dismiss the case entirely.
Plaintiffs including the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, the National Community Pharmacists Association and several independent pharmacies had argued that the merger violated antitrust law by reducing competition, and would lead to less consumer choice and higher prescription drug prices.
The March 29 lawsuit was filed four days before Express Scripts said it completed the merger, after having won approval from a divided Federal Trade Commission. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).