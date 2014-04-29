European shares rise on banks, oil, as Fingerprint plummets
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
April 29 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co on Tuesday reported lower first quarter profit and took down its full-year earnings forecast range by 6 cents, saying adjusted prescription volume would be less than it had anticipated.
The company said net profit fell to $328.3 million, or 42 cents per share, from $373 million, or 45 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, Express said it had adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share. Analysts on average expected $1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue of $23.68 billion was shy of Wall Street estimates of $23.80 billion. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON, March 21 A top Federal Reserve regulator on Tuesday cited Wells Fargo & Co's accounts scandal as evidence that incentives to drive performance remain a problem on Wall Street, saying that banks have "a long way to go" in reforming internal culture.
* Announces positive results for thorough QT safety clinical study of Imeglimin