BRIEF-Ross stores Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 29 Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest pharmacy benefits manager in the United States, reported an adjusted profit that beat analysts' estimates for the fifth straight quarter, helped by a fall in expenses.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $558.3 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $150 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.12 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.10 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
DETROIT, Feb 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has received subpoenas from U.S. federal and state authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, related to alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles, the automaker revealed in a filing with the SEC on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 Volkswagen AG has paid $2.9 billion to repurchase nearly 138,000 U.S. diesel vehicles through Feb. 18 in the wake of its emissions scandal, a court document made public on Tuesday shows.