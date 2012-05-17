* Programs to influence healthier behavior also in focus
* Express Scripts survey involved more than 300 clients
By Lewis Krauskopf
May 17 Employers want to step up programs to
encourage healthier behavior among their workers and to control
spending on expensive injected specialty medicines, according to
a survey by pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co
.
Cost is increasingly a concern as employers formulate their
prescription drug plans, according to the survey of more than
300 benefit officials.
Five years ago, 57 percent of respondents said their
prevailing philosophy for a pharmacy benefit was "providing the
broadest coverage." But now that number has fallen to 14
percent, while 78 percent now support "balancing cost with
care," up from 41 percent five years ago.
"The market in a lot of different places has said more
choice is not necessarily better," Tim Wentworth, Express
Scripts' president of sales and account management, said in an
interview.
The survey by Express Scripts, the largest U.S. manager of
pharmacy benefits, also found that 36 percent of plan managers
cited use and cost of specialty medicines as their biggest
concern. For employers with more than 25,000 members, 58 percent
named specialty costs as their top worry.
Specialty medicines tend to be injected or infused for
conditions such as cancer and rheumatoid arthritis and can cost
tens of thousands of dollars a year. Many of the new drugs
hitting the market now and expected to do so over the next few
years fall into this category.
Specialty drug spending rose 17.1 percent last year, while
overall spending on medicines increased only 2.7 percent,
according to Express Scripts.
Wentworth said such spending tends to make up less than 30
percent of a client's overall drug spending but "it is the
fastest-growing component, and so they want to put things in
place now."
For example, the vast majority of survey respondents
expected to institute programs that require members try the
lowest-cost drug that is appropriate before starting on a new
drug - so called step therapy - in the next two years.
More than 75 percent of plan sponsors say behavior-driven
conditions are the greatest contributors to rising healthcare
costs. So while only 58 percent say they currently use wellness
programs, such as financial incentives to stop smoking or
monitor weight, 81 percent plan to do so in the next two years.
One example of efforts to influence behavior from a pharmacy
perspective is plans that lower co-payments for medicines for
chronic conditions, such as high cholesterol, to encourage
members to stay on their medicines.
"This is a broad acknowledgement of how critical addressing
behavior is to reducing healthcare costs," Wentworth said.
(Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf in New York; editing by Matthew
Lewis)