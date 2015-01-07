NEW YORK Jan 7 Extenet Systems, which makes small wireless towers to help large telecom carriers improve their service in places like U.S. sports stadiums, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Privately-held Extenet, whose investors include George Soros' Quantum Strategic Partners and tower company SBA Communications, is working with investment bank TAP Advisors to help find a buyer, said these people, who asked not to be named because the matter is not public.

Representatives for Extenet did not respond to a request for comment.

The company, based in Lisle, Illinois just outside Chicago, builds and maintains distributed network infrastructure, known as DAS, which helps telecom carriers such as AT&T boost their wireless capabilities. It has its wares in some high profile locations such as New York's Empire State Building.

The company also has deals with professional arenas and ballparks including Marlins stadium in Miami and contracts to install towers in outdoor areas in San Francisco, according to its website.

Larger competitor Crown Castle is one of the companies interested in the asset, as well as private equity firms, the people said. Crown Castle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Crown Castle bought another small cell tower company NextG Networks for $1 billion in 2011 and its CEO has said it views small cell networks as a growth opportunity.

Extenet generated $40 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and could sell for more 18 times that amount, according to one of the sources. Tower companies are valued at high multiples of EBITDA because of their long term contracts and growth prospects as wireless Internet use surges, industry bankers say.

The company raised $128.4 million in funding from investors in 2010. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)