By Liana B. Baker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 7 Extenet Systems, which makes
small wireless towers to help large telecom carriers improve
their service in places like U.S. sports stadiums, is exploring
a sale that could fetch more than $700 million, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Privately-held Extenet, whose investors include George
Soros' Quantum Strategic Partners and tower company SBA
Communications, is working with investment bank TAP
Advisors to help find a buyer, said these people, who asked not
to be named because the matter is not public.
Representatives for Extenet did not respond to a request for
comment.
The company, based in Lisle, Illinois just outside Chicago,
builds and maintains distributed network infrastructure, known
as DAS, which helps telecom carriers such as AT&T boost
their wireless capabilities. It has its wares in some high
profile locations such as New York's Empire State Building.
The company also has deals with professional arenas and
ballparks including Marlins stadium in Miami and contracts to
install towers in outdoor areas in San Francisco, according to
its website.
Larger competitor Crown Castle is one of the
companies interested in the asset, as well as private equity
firms, the people said. Crown Castle did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
Crown Castle bought another small cell tower company NextG
Networks for $1 billion in 2011 and its CEO has said it views
small cell networks as a growth opportunity.
Extenet generated $40 million in earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and could sell for
more 18 times that amount, according to one of the sources.
Tower companies are valued at high multiples of EBITDA because
of their long term contracts and growth prospects as wireless
Internet use surges, industry bankers say.
The company raised $128.4 million in funding from investors
in 2010.
