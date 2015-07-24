NEW YORK, July 24 (IFR) - Exterran withdrew a high-yield bond offering on Friday and said a related spin-off of its international services business would be delayed due to "adverse market conditions".

The company had been prepping a US$400m seven-year non-call three bond with whispers at 8.00%-8.25%.

Goldman Sachs was lead-left on the planned bond transaction. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)