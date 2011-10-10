* Bid for Kalahari may force bid for Extract

* Extract could fetch A$10 a share - analyst

* Rio Tinto could play role in Kalahari bid

* Potential Chinese bidder interested in Husab uranium (Adds analyst comment)

MELBOURNE, Oct 10 Shares in Extract Resources Ltd surged more than 10 percent on Monday on expectations it may get a takeover offer from a Chinese company that is lining up a $1 billion bid for Extract's biggest shareholder, Kalahari Minerals .

Extract, which is developing the Husab uranium project in Namibia, potentially the second-largest uranium mine in the world, halted trading in its shares pending an announcement by Oct 12.

State-owned China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC) is expected to relaunch a 270 pence-a-share offer for Kalahari, following the end of a three-month block imposed by UK regulators, a source told Reuters.

Kalahari's main asset is its 43 percent stake in Extract. Under Australian rules, CGNPC could be forced to make a bid for Extract because the Kalahari deal could lift its stake in Extract to more than 20 percent, which is the threshold in Australia for mandating a full takeover offer.

CGNPC would need an exemption from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to avoid making a bid for Extract.

"It is hard to see they will get any exemption from ASIC on this," a source familiar with the deal told Reuters. The source would not confirm whether a decision to apply for an exemption had been made or not.

The person said Kalahari was expected to provide more clarity on the situation when the market opened in London later Monday.

Extract shares jumped to a high of A$8.88 and last traded up 10 percent at A$8.86, valuing the company at A$2.22 billion ($2.17 billion).

CLSA analyst Michael Evans estimated Extract could fetch a takeover offer around A$10 a share.

Global miner Rio Tinto , which owns 14 percent stakes in Extract and Kalahari will be key to the outcome of any bid from CGNPC.

Rio has been in talks with Extract over combining development of Husab with Rio's nearby Rossing uranium mine and analysts see Rio potentially working with CGNPC to sort out the cross-shareholdings in Kalahari and Extract.

Rio Tinto officials declined to comment.

CNGPC's main interest would be to secure uranium supplies from the Husab mine, which may not require it to take over Extract, said CLSA's Evans.

"I think either way, whether they (CGNPC) go ahead themselves or with Rio, will be to the benefit of Extract shareholders," he said.

Extract's spokesman in Australia declined to comment on the prospect of a takeover offer from CGNPC, saying that so far there was no bid on the table for Extract's parent, Kalahari.

($1 = 1.016 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul and Michael Smith; Editing by Balazs Koranyi and Matt Driskill)