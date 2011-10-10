* Extract talks to regulator on possible Chinese bid

Oct 11 Australian-listed uranium miner Extract Resources has held talks with the nation's securities watchdog about potentially forcing a Chinese nuclear-power generator to make a takeover offer for the $2 billion company.

State-owned China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC) is negotiating to buy Extract's 43-percent shareholder, Kalahari Minerals , a deal that could in turn trigger a legal requirement for the Chinese firm to also buy out Extract.

Extract is Kalahari's main asset and is coveted for its Husab project in Namibia, which could become the world's second-largest uranium mine.

Extract said it had made submissions to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) about the implications of the CGNPC-Kalahari talks for the Australian firm, though it did not say what it had asked of the regulator.

"No ruling has yet been made by ASIC but, through its submissions, the company has sought to ensure that the interests of all Extract shareholders will be protected if this circumstance arises," Extract said in a statement.

The statement, which created some uncertainty over the regulator's position, sent Extract shares down 1.2 percent.

Under Australian rules, acquirers are required to make a full takeover offer when they buy up more than 20 percent of a listed company, but the regulator can grant exceptions.

Kalahari confirmed on Monday that CGNPC had restarted takeover talks after a deal earlier this year fell through in the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

Extract declined to comment on what terms and conditions it was seeking to force CGNPC to make a takeover offer.

Extract's shares jumped 10 percent to A$8.86 on Monday before they were put on a trading halt ahead of Kalahari's announcement in London.

The stock fell to a low of A$8.70, and was last down 1.2 percent at A$8.75, valuing the group at A$2.2 billion ($2.2 billion), when it resumed trading on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.002 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Mark Bendeich)