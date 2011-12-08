* CGNPC proposed Extract offer under some analysts'
SYDNEY, Dec 9 China Guangdong Nuclear
Power Corp (CGNPC) on Friday valued its proposed offer for
Australia's Extract Resources at A$2.17 billion
($2.22 billion), after agreeing to buy Kalahari Minerals
, the top shareholder in Extract.
CGNPC, which has been seeking new sources of uranium supply,
is buying Kalahari for its 42.7 percent interest in Extract
, which owns the Husab uranium project in Namibia.
Husab is potentially the second-largest uranium mine in the
world. Exploration work is continuing on the project, currently
the world's fourth-largest uranium-only deposit, with an updated
resource estimate due next year.
Under Australian rules, CGNPC is required to make a full
takeover offer once it owns more than 20 percent of Extract, but
the securities regulator can grant exceptions.
Extract in a statement said it had not been party to the
negotiations over the Kalahari offer or the proposed Extract
offer, including the offer price.
"The Extract independent directors intend to carefully
review the details of the proposed offers and consider all
available alternatives for maximising shareholder value before
making any recommendation to Extract shareholders," it said.
The proposed offer price of $8.65 for Extract is derived
from the $990 million agreed cash offer for Kalahari. Analysts
had earlier estimated an offer for Extract could be worth
between A$8.75 and A$9 a share.
Extract shares, placed on a voluntary trading halt in
Australia, were scheduled to resume at 0000 GMT. The stock last
traded at A$8.09. It last traded above A$8.65 on Oct 10,
according to Reuters data.
CGNPC said any offer for Extract was conditional on
shareholders 50 percent of Kalahari shareholders agreeing to
sell their shares. It already has letters of intent from
investors representing 3.9 percent.
