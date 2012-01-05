(Adds details)
MELBOURNE Jan 5 China Guangdong Nuclear
Power Corp (CGNPC) has set a Feb 2 deadline on its offer for
Kalahari Minerals, which could trigger a $2.2 billion bid for
Kalahari's Australian subsidiary Extract Resources Ltd
as early as March.
Under a deal announced in December, the Chinese state-owned
firm has said it would launch an A$8.65 a share offer for
Extract Resources within four weeks of receiving acceptances to
50 percent of Kalahari.
Extract's shares last traded at A$8.47, 2 percent below the
proposed offer, reflecting the uncertain timeframe for the bid.
CGNPC, seeking new sources of uranium supply, wants Kalahari
for its 42.7 percent stake in Extract, which is
developing the Husab uranium project in Namibia.
Husab is potentially the second-largest uranium mine in the
world.
Key to any deal will be global miner Rio Tinto
and Japan's Itochu Corp, which together
effectively own one-third of Extract through their stakes in the
company and its parent, Kalahari.
Rio Tinto has held talks with Extract on combining the Husab
project with its neighbouring Rossing uranium mine.
Extract directors reiterated they are "continuing to review
all available opportunities maximise shareholder value".
($1 = 0.9760 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)