Oct 11 Extract Resources said on Tuesday it has held talks with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission to ensure the interests of all its shareholders will be protected if its top shareholder, Kalahari Minerals, is taken over.

Extract said it had made submissions to the commission around the terms and conditions for a potential takeover offer for Extract by China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC) if an offer is made for Kalahari .

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)