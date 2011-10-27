PERTH Oct 27 Kalahari Minerals , 43 percent shareholder in uranium developer Extract Resources , expects its Chinese suitor to make a takeover offer for Extract eventually if it goes ahead with a bid for Kalahari, Kalahari's chairman said on Thursday.

"I don't think there is any suggestion ever that they would not want to do that. It's a matter of timing I would have thought," Kalahari Chairman Mark Hohnen told two reporters on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Business Forum.

State-owned China Guangdong Nuclear Power is in talks for a potential takeover of Kalahari, with an announcement due by November 11 on whether a deal will go ahead.

Kalahari's main asset is its stake in Australian-listed Extract, coveted for its Husab uranium project in Namibia, which could become the world's second-largest uranium mine.

Under Australian rules, CNGPC would be required to make a full takeover offer once it owns more than 20 percent of Extract, but the securities regulator can grant exceptions. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)