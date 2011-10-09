Oct 10 Shares in Extract Resources surged 9 percent on Monday on expectations it could become a takeover target for a Chinese company which is lining up a bid for Extract's biggest shareholder, Kalahari Minerals .

State-owned China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC) is expected to relaunch a 270 pence a share offer for uranium miner Kalahari, possibly this week, following the end of a three-month block imposed by UK regulators.

Extract shares jumped to a high of A$8.79 shortly after opening and last traded up 8.3 percent at A$8.71.

