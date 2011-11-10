Nov 11 Shares in Extract Resources fell 1.9 percent on Friday after its main shareholder Kalahari Minerals said talks with its state-owned Chinese suitor were centred on a price below invstors' expectations.

The shares fell to A$7.75 in opening trade.

At the 243.55 pence per share price on offer from China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp, Kalahari would be worth around 615 million pounds ($981 million). CGNPC and Kalahari had been in talks on a 290 pence offer before Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster in March. For details, see

Kalahari's key asset is a 42.74 percent interest in Extract Resources , the owner of the Husab uranium project in Namibia.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)