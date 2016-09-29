Sept 29 Extraction Oil & Gas LLC said it expected to raise as much as $600 million in an initial public offering, valuing the Denver-based oil explorer and driller at about $2.6 billion.

The company, based in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg basin and backed by private equity firm Yorktown Partners LLC, said it expected to price the offering of 33.3 million shares at between $15 and $18 each. (bit.ly/2dGcgVT) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)