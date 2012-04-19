Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.04 vs est $0.07
* Sees Q3 rev $73 mln to $73.5 mln vs est $82.4 mln
* Sees FY adj EPS $0.22 to $0.26 vs est $0.27
* Sees FY rev $317 mln to $325 mln vs est $330 mln
* Shares down as much as 16 pct in aftermarket trade
April 19 Extreme Networks Inc said it will miss its forecast for third-quarter results, hurt by low demand from mobile service providers, sending the network equipment maker's shares down as much as 16 percent in aftermarket trade.
The company expects third-quarter earnings of 4 cents a share on revenue of $73 million to $73.5 million.
It had earlier forecast earnings of 6 cents to 8 cents a share, on revenue of $80 million to $85 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 7 cents a share, on revenue of $82.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Revenue for the quarter is lower than expected due to sales execution issues, lower mobility service provider sales, and macro economic conditions," Chief Executive Oscar Rodriguez said in a statement.
It also lowered its full-year earnings outlook to between 22 cents and 26 cents per share from 28 cents to 35 cents a share and its full-year revenue forecast to between $317 million and $325 million from $320 million to $340 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 27 cents a share on revenue of $330.3 million.
The company's shares were down 16 percent at $3.61 in aftermarket trade. They had closed at $4.32 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.