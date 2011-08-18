JOHANNESBURG Aug 18 Diversified South African miner Exxaro said on Thursday in a results presentation that its capital expenditure for the second half of 2011 would amount to 4.24 billion rand ($600 million) and for all of next year it would run to 7.15 billion rand.

Part of the expenditure would be for the expansion of its Grootegeluk mine, meant to supply state-run utility Eskom's Medupi power plant. ($1 = 7.073 South African Rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)