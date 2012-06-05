CAPE TOWN, June 5 South African diversified
miner Exxaro will upgrade a railway line in the
Republic of Congo to transport at least 10 million tonnes a year
by 2016 as it moves to exploit its recently acquired Myoko iron
ore project, an official said on Tuesday.
The French-built railway, constructed in 1931, currently has
a capacity of some 5 million tonnes but needs to be repaired and
upgraded in certain sections, said Ernst Venter, executive
general manager for business development at Exxaro.
Exxaro, which bought Myoko from African Iron, is
also mulling building a new harbour and a power plant at the
mine, which has an upside potential of 2.5 billion tonnes of
iron ore, said Venter.
"The decision will probably be to look at Indienne to
establish a port which can at least treat this 10 million
tonnes," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an African iron ore
conference.
The small town of Indienne lies north of a deep-water port
at Pointe Noire on the Atlantic coast.
Venter said Exxaro would probably opt for Indienne as a
location as it may be too difficult to convert Pointe Noire,
used mainly as a container port, into a bulk iron ore exporting
terminal.
Exxaro plans to start production at Myoko in 2013, producing
between 200,000 tonnes to 2 million tonnes of iron ore per year,
he added.
Venter said Exxaro, one of South Africa's largest coal
exporters, may build a power plant at Myoko through its Cennergi
joint venture with Tata Power, but would need to sign
offtake deals with other customers for at least 100 megawatts to
make the project economically viable.
"It needs to supply power to the mine but we need a few big
anchor customers," Venter said.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Keiron Henderson)