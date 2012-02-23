JOHANNESBURG Feb 23 South African
diversified miner Exxaro expects to export 5 million
tonnes of coal this year if logistics group Transnet keeps up
the trend of improved volumes on the rail lines leading to the
Richards Bay Coal Terminal, its finance director said on
Thursday.
South African coal miners have been unable to export all
their coal destined for exports due to bottlenecks on the rail
lines but recent investments by Transnet have been paying off.
"We have had record exports of 4.9 million tonnes this year.
If this trend continues we are confident that it will take us to
the 5 million tonne level this year," Finance Director Wim de
Klerk told a results presentation.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)