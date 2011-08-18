JOHANNESBURG Aug 18 South African diversified miner Exxaro expects to export at least 4 million tonnes of coal this year, although infrastructure constraints on the rail line to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal remain, its finance director said on Thursday.

"We have achieved 2.1 million tonnes of exports over the first six months ... if we achieve 4 million tonnes for the full year we will be delighted, but we are working very hard to increase it above that," Finance Director Wim de Klerk told journalists during a conference call. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)