JOHANNESBURG Oct 10 South African diversified miner Exxaro said on Monday it will cease operations at its unprofitable Zincor refinery on Dec. 31 after measures to sell the asset failed.

"The ramp-down of the operation to a mothballed state has started," it said in a statement.

The company said up 796 employees will be affected by the shutdown. It added it has plans in place to meet its supply agreements.

Exxaro has said it plans to exit the zinc business and focus on growing other, more lucrative, parts of its operations, especially coal and iron ore. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)