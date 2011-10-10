* Says nearly 800 employees to be affected

JOHANNESBURG Oct 10 South African miner Exxaro said on Monday it will cease operations at its unprofitable Zincor refinery on Dec. 31 after it failed to sell the plant.

Exxaro has said it plans to exit the zinc business and focus on growing more lucrative parts of its operations, including coal and iron ore mining.

"The ramp-down of the operation to a mothballed state has started," it said in a statement.

The company said up to 796 employees will be affected by the shutdown. It has plans in place to meet its supply agreements.

"We are taking all feasible steps to provide the most suitable options to affected employees, customers and suppliers," chief executive Sipho Nkosi said.

Exxaro's zinc portfolio also includes a 50.04 percent interest in the Rosh Pinah zinc and lead mine in Namibia and a 22 percent interest in the Chifeng zinc smelter in China.

The miner said talks on the sale of its shareholding in Rosh Pinah and Chifeng were ongoing. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)