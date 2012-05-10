JOHANNESBURG May 10 South African diversified
miner Exxaro plans to develop a new coal mine in the
Waterberg field that will supply 13-15 million tonnes of coal
for exports each year, a senior official said on Thursday.
Exxaro is one of the largest coal producers in the country,
supplying coal to power utility Eskom and for exports.
"We are looking at another greenfields project which is
geared at the export market. It will give us the opportunity to
export to the tune of between 13-15 million tonnes," Mxolisi
Mgojo, the head of Exxaro's coal unit, told a Coaltrans
conference in Johannesburg.
The project will happen between 2018-2025, he added.
Exxaro is currently finishing the construction of the
Grootegeluk expansion project, a mine that will feed coal to
state-owned Eskom's new Medupi power station.
Mgojo said the company will be ready to start shipping coal
to Eskom for testing by the end of this month.
Exxaro's planned Thabametsi mine, which previously was meant
to supply a future Eskom mine, will now be built to supply a
power plant of up to 2,000 MW that will be built by an
independent producer and come online between 2015 and 2025.
South Africa is seeking to break up a monopoly long held by
Eskom and bring new capital into the sector by allowing
independent power producers to build and operate plants,
especially as Eskom has been struggling to find all the money
needed to build new plants and meet a rising demand for power.
Mgojo said the timing of all the projects will depend on the
availability of rail and water infrastructure.
