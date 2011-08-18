UPDATE 1-Sydney braces for blackouts as heat keeps ice cream vendors indoors
* Planned outages come close on power disruption in S. Australia
JOHANNESBURG Aug 18 South African diversified miner Exxaro may reverse a 600 million rand ($84.8 million) impairment charge in the second half of 2011 once its Fairbreeze mineral sands project gets environmental approval, its finance director said on Thursday. ($1 = 7.073 South African Rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)
* Planned outages come close on power disruption in S. Australia
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and smaller rival United Overseas Bank are set to report their lowest quarterly profit in at least two years, hurt by bad loans provisions for a battered oil services sector.
PANAMA CITY, Feb 9 Panamanian prosecutors raided the offices of Mossack Fonseca, the law firm at the center of the "Panama Papers" scandal, seeking possible links to Brazilian engineering company Odebrecht, the attorney general's office said on Thursday.