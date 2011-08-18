JOHANNESBURG Aug 18 South African diversified miner Exxaro said on Thursday that it expects production difficulties to keep coal output in the second half unchanged compared to the previous six months.

South Africa's second-largest coal producer exported 2.1 million tonnes in the first half and hopes to sell 4 million tonnes over the whole year.

The miner reported a 53 percent rise in first-half profit on Thursday. Its share were trading 0.41 percent higher at 0837 GMT, outperforming a 0.72 percent decline in the broad all-share index . (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)