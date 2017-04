JOHANNESBURG, March 3 South African coal miner Exxaro Resources is considering buying assets from Anglo American , its chief executive said on Thursday.

"As part of looking at our own portfolio we will determine whether it makes sense and if there is value," Mxolisi Mgojo told reporters and analysts.

Anglo said last month it plans to sell its iron ore, coal and nickel units as part of a sweeping strategic overhaul to cope with a commodities rout. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)