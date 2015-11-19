JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 South African coal miner
Exxaro Resources has cut its planned capital
expenditure for expansion over the next five years by 13 percent
as it expects commodity prices to weaken further, it said on
Thursday.
The company said it is cutting costs by trimming jobs and
increasing efficiency at its operations.
The 13 percent drop in planned capital spending would
include reducing investment in the Waterberg coalfield to 15
billion rand ($1 bln) over the period, from a previous estimate
of 16.9 billion rand, Exxaro said. It will also delay six other
coal projects, it said.
The company supplies most of its coal to power utility Eskom
through a long-term fixed price deal and this has
partly shielded Exxaro from the slump in global coal prices.
"The coal business is to a great extent hedged against
falling U.S. dollar-denominated coal export prices through the
exchange rate as well as domestic Eskom prices remaining
stable," Exxaro said.
Coal and iron ore prices have fallen steeply on global
oversupply concerns and a shift to cleaner fuel.
($1 = 14.0078 rand)
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Susan Fenton)