JOHANNESBURG, March 3 South African coal miner Exxaro Resources said on Thursday its full-year profit dropped by two-thirds due to a sharp fall in commodity prices.

Headline earnings per share- a measure of profit which strips off certain one-off items - reached 457 cents from 1,372 cents in the previous year.

The diversified mining company mainly produces coal and invests in iron ore- prices, which have fallen steeply on global oversupply concerns and a shift to cleaner fuel.

Exxaro cut spending on a five-year programme to 2020 by 15 percent or 3 billion rand ($193 million) to save cash, it said.

In the year to December the company cut capital expenditure by 807 million rand. It said remaining spending would focus on coal business to ensure it continued to grow.

"Our focus in the short to medium term will be to prioritise and stagger projects (mainly expansion capex) to preserve cash and ensure debt remains within acceptable levels," Exxaro said in a statement.

Exxaro supplies Eskom's coal-fired power stations at an agreed price which cushions them slightly against low global prices.

Despite this, the company's export volumes rose 17 percent to 6.2 million tonnes.

Exxaro said it expected 2016 to be challenging with coal prices remaining at current levels. ($1 = 15.5630 rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Anand Basu)