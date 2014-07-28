July 28 Exxaro Resources Ltd :

* Exxaro acquires Total Coal South Africa Proprietary Limited

* Exxaro has agreed a total purchase consideration, as at signature date, of $472 million

* After completion of acquisition, TCSA will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Exxaro

* Anticipates financing purchase consideration using its existing corporate debt facilities, which have been reserved for acquisition

* Purchase price adjustment included, whereby equity consideration will be increased by 3 pct per annum from Jan 1, 2015 until acquisition closes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: