Polish c.bank says inflation likely to stay below target by 2019
WARSAW, March 13 Poland's central bank said in its new inflation report released on Monday that inflation will likely stay below the bank's target of 2.5 percent until 2019.
July 28 Exxaro Resources Ltd :
* Exxaro acquires Total Coal South Africa Proprietary Limited
* Exxaro has agreed a total purchase consideration, as at signature date, of $472 million
* After completion of acquisition, TCSA will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Exxaro
* Anticipates financing purchase consideration using its existing corporate debt facilities, which have been reserved for acquisition
Purchase price adjustment included, whereby equity consideration will be increased by 3 pct per annum from Jan 1, 2015 until acquisition closes
DUBAI, March 13 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly soft in early trade on Monday as crude oil prices languished near three-month lows, but strength in Dubai's Shuaa Capital and GFH Financial supported that bourse.
* OGM approves capital boosting subordinate loan of $50 million from Arab International Bank for 5 years