JOHANNESBURG Jan 12 South Africa's Exxaro Resources said a planned strike by workers at its Arnot coal mine has been called off after it reached agreement with the union late on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

More than 1,000 mineworkers had planned to down tools from Friday, protesting employment conditions.

Exxaro is South Africa's second-largest coal producer and a major supplier to power utility Eskom.

