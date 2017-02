JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 South African miner Exxaro said on Monday its mineral sands operations would merge with pigment company Tronox to form a new company in which it would become the largest single shareholder.

Exxaro said in a statement that the disposal of Exxaro mineral sands operations would be done in exchange for approximately 38.5 percent of the shares in the new entity, which would be an Australian holding company called New Tronox. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)