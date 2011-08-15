JOHANNESBURG Aug 15 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday it has rejected the latest pay rise offer from Exxaro Coal.

The union said last month it was demanding a 14 percent rise in wages from Exxaro operations not represented by the chamber of mines.

On Monday the union said the company had offered wage increases of between 8 and 10 percent depending on worker's category. The offer was for two years, it said.

"The NUM has rejected these offers ... The NUM will approach the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration for conciliation," the union said in a statement. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)