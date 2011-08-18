* H1 revenue up 22 pct to 9.6 bln rand

* Headline EPS up 53 percent to 1,045 cents

* Results exclude impairment charge of 439 million rand

* Scouts Africa, Australia for iron ore assets

* Shares down 4 pct as sector hit by global growth concerns (Recasts, adds details, quotes)

By Agnieszka Flak

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 18 Higher coal export sales and prices lifted Exxaro Resources Ltd's headline earnings 53 percent in the first half and the South African diversified miner forecast strong demand in the second half of the year.

Analysts said the results were solid and its outlook promising as Exxaro attempts to diversify into iron ore and other lucrative areas, though its shares shed 4 percent as South African miners were hit by a global markets rout and renewed concerns about global growth.

"The stock offers fantastic value. It is a cheap access to Kumba's Sishen mine, which has the best margins in the world, and the coal business is performing well," said Byron Lotter, an analyst at Vestact.

Exxaro, which warned that a robust rand would remain a drain on its earnings, has a 20 percent stake in Kumba Iron Ore's Sishen mine. Kumba last month reported a 40 percent jump in first-half earnings.

Exxaro Chief Executive Sipho Nkosi was bullish on the outlook for the group's products, including coal and mineral sands.

"Demand for most of our products is expected to remain strong ... and prices across our commodities continue to increase," he said at a results presentation.

Exxaro, South Africa's second-largest coal producer and a major supplier to power utility Eskom, is scouting Africa and Australia for projects to expand into other commodities, especially iron ore and even copper.

Even though the company's $130 million bid for Australia's Territory was trumped by Noble Group earlier this year, Exxaro remains keen to buy iron ore assets and eventually produce 10 million tonnes of the steel-making ingredient a year.

"We want a medium-size iron ore company, close to or in production and with bulk-up potential," said Ernst Venter, Exxaro's growth manager, adding that the company was evaluating some targets at the moment.

Exxaro, which mines coal, mineral sands and base metals, already has a healthy growth pipeline with projects planned across its businesses. Its capital expenditure for next year is forecast at 7.15 billion rand ($1.01 billion).

RISING COSTS

"Diversification is important. There are a lot of headwinds for South African miners at the moment as it is," said Lotter.

Miners in the resource-rich country have been battling rising power and labour costs and a strong rand currency, which has been eating into their export earnings.

Exxaro's ability to benefit from high export prices has also been limited by infrastructure hurdles on the rail lines leading to the export terminal at Richards Bay.

The miner plans to export at least 4 million tonnes of coal this year, while it forecasts South Africa's total exports at between 63 and 65 million tonnes, far below the expanded capacity at the Richards Bay Coal Terminal of 91 million tonnes.

The company is studying export options via ports in neighbouring Mozambique and Namibia, although some of these plans are unlikely to materialise in the short term.

Exxaro's coal output dropped 10 percent to 21 million tonnes during the six months and the company said it expected a similar production for the second half.

Its headline earnings per share, the main profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-time items, rose 53 percent to 1,045 cents in the six months to the end of June.

The results exclude an impairment charge of 439 million rand for the planned closure of its unprofitable Zincor refinery.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 300 cents, up from 200 cents the previous year. ($1 = 7.073 South African Rand) (Editing by Ed Stoddard and David Holmes)