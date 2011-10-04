* Exxaro eyes future management control of New Tronox

* Sees strong fundamentals for pigment despite market worries (Adds details, quotes, shares)

JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 South African diversified miner Exxaro said on Tuesday it aims to list its planned New Tronox joint venture by the second quarter of next year.

Exxaro, whose main focus is the production of coal, said last week it would sell its mineral sands operations to U.S.-based pigment producer Tronox to create a $3.4 billion producer of the paint-making ingredient.

"The best case scenario (for a listing) is at the end of the first quarter or in the second quarter 2012," finance director Wim de Klerk told a media briefing.

The listing was likely to happen on a major exchange such as the New York Stock Exchange or the London Stock Exchange, although this may change by the time the listing decision is taken, he said.

After the deal Exxaro will have a 38.5 percent stake in the new company, New Tronox, although de Klerk said Exxaro would like to eventually raise its stake to have management control.

"Our strategic intent is to manage our businesses, not just take a stake," he said.

Mineral sands include titanium dioxide feedstock, which is used to make paint, and zircon, needed to produce ceramic tiles.

The deal creates an integrated company that mines and processes mineral sands and produces pigment. De Klerk said that even despite worries about a global economic downturn, the tight supplies of pigment would continue to support demand.

"We don't see currently a significant impact on the market yet... but we are worried about a prolonged slump," he said.

"Will it change the fundamentals of this industry in the next year? Very unlikely because of the supply issues."

Exxaro shares were down 1.55 percent at 162.44 rand by 1015 GMT, compared with a 2 percent drop in the JSE Top-40 blue-chip index. Exxaro shares are up more than 20 percent so far this year. ($1 = 8.234 South African Rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)