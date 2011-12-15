* Exxaro says sells stake for undisclosed amount
* Glencore's stake in mine to total 80.08 pct
(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 South African miner
Exxaro said on Thursday it has sold its 50 percent
stake in the Rosh Pinah zinc and lead mine in Namibia to
Commodities trader Glencore for an undisclosed amount.
The diversified miner also said Glencore has acquired a
further 30 percent stake in the mine from other shareholders,
bring its total stake to 80.08 percent.
Namibian empowerment groups and other shareholders will hold
the remainder of the mine, Exxaro said.
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals from Namibia and
South Africa.
Reuters reported on the pending deal between Exxaro and
Glencore last month.
Exxaro said in July that it wanted to exit the zinc business
and focus on more lucrative parts of operations such as coal and
iron ore.
Rosh Pinah zinc and lead mine is situated in southwestern
Namibia, 800 kilometers south of the capital Windhoek.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan)