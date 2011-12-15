* Exxaro says sells stake for undisclosed amount

* Glencore's stake in mine to total 80.08 pct (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 South African miner Exxaro said on Thursday it has sold its 50 percent stake in the Rosh Pinah zinc and lead mine in Namibia to Commodities trader Glencore for an undisclosed amount.

The diversified miner also said Glencore has acquired a further 30 percent stake in the mine from other shareholders, bring its total stake to 80.08 percent.

Namibian empowerment groups and other shareholders will hold the remainder of the mine, Exxaro said.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals from Namibia and South Africa.

Reuters reported on the pending deal between Exxaro and Glencore last month.

Exxaro said in July that it wanted to exit the zinc business and focus on more lucrative parts of operations such as coal and iron ore.

Rosh Pinah zinc and lead mine is situated in southwestern Namibia, 800 kilometers south of the capital Windhoek. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan)