* Expects to move into copper or PGMs by mid-2013
* H1 headline EPS up 11 pct to 11.62 rand
* Sees H2 financially, operationally "relatively stable"
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 South Africa's Exxaro
is looking to invest in platinum group metals or copper
to benefit from a favourable market and become a fully
diversified miner, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
Exxaro, which posted an 11 percent rise in first-half
earnings, has been on a push to diversify beyond its traditional
reliance on coal, mineral sands and its 20 percent stake in iron
ore miner Kumba Iron Ore.
Ernst Venter, Exxaro's manager for growth, said platinum
group metals were currently undervalued and had solid long-term
fundamentals. Copper was also a potential target, he said.
"We are diligently weighing our options. If it's not this
year, it will be early next year," he told Reuters. "We need to
make some sort of move to get one of those two commodities."
South Africa's second-largest coal producer has an extensive
pipeline of new projects. It paid 2.7 billion rand ($333
billion) this year for African Iron and its Mayoko iron ore
project in the Republic of Congo and plans to spend another 1.7
billion rand by next year to fast-track it.
Exxaro sold its mineral sands operations to U.S.-based
pigment producer Tronox for a 38.5 percent stake in a
new entity called New Tronox, which listed in New York in June.
"Exxaro offers a lot of value, but it's a risky one," said
Byron Lotter, a portfolio manager at asset management firm
Vestact, pointing to the risks attached to Exxaro's projects,
such as the location of its Congo iron ore acquisition.
"That's why the market gives this company a massive
discount."
MINERAL SANDS
Exxaro posted an 11 percent rise in first-half headline
earnings per share to 11.62 rand, boosted by higher mineral
sands prices, and said results for the remainder of the year are
likely to be relatively stable.
Headline EPS are the main profit gauge in South Africa and
strip out certain one-time items, such as the 5 billion rand
impact from the sale of Exxaro's mineral sands and base metals
units. Revenue was up 3 percent to 9.76 billion rand.
Exxaro, a big supplier to power utility Eskom, said total
coal production fell by 3 percent, while exports declined by 13
percent on rail constraints and challenges at its Mafuba mine.
In the second half of the year, Exxaro expects the coal
export price index to remain under pressure, while domestic
prices are expected to be marginally higher.
"Overall coal production volumes are expected to be higher
in the second half but are likely to be offset by weaker
international coal prices," the company said.
Shares in the company, up 2.4 percent this year, were down
2.15 percent to 165 rand by 1304 GMT, compared with a 1.15
percent rise in the JSE Top-40 blue-chip index.
The stock reacted little to Exxaro's own results, which came
in line with guidance given last week, but the share fell after
Tronox released its own earnings. Analysts said the reaction may
be attributed to a muted outlook for mineral sands.
Mineral sands include titanium dioxide feedstock, which is
used to make paint, and zircon, needed to produce ceramic tiles.
Exxaro declared an interim dividend of 350 cents per share.
($1 = 8.2151 South African rand)
