HOUSTON, July 2 Exxon Mobil Corp is considering oil and gas exploration in northern Afghanistan, a company spokesman said on Monday.

"Esso Exploration International Ltd's expression of interest in the Afghan-Tajik Basin tender is part of our ongoing evaluation of oil and gas resources around the world," Alan Jeffers, a spokesman for Exxon, said.

