BRUSSELS Nov 18 Exxon said on Friday it planned to go ahead with shutting down a refinery in the Belgium city of Antwerp because workers plan to go on strike at the plant.

Unions have told Exxon they intend to strike on Nov. 23.

"We have no other choice as long as the strike notice still stands," a spokesman for Exxon Belgium said, adding that plans to safely shut down the refinery were going ahead.

"Talks are still continuing, as long as there are talks, there is hope," he said. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)