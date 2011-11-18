EXCLUSIVE-OPEC figures show over 90 pct compliance with supply cut -sources
* Official OPEC figures due on Monday (Adds EXCLUSIVE tag, quote, list of secondary sources, details)
BRUSSELS Nov 18 Exxon said on Friday it planned to go ahead with shutting down a refinery in the Belgium city of Antwerp because workers plan to go on strike at the plant.
Unions have told Exxon they intend to strike on Nov. 23.
"We have no other choice as long as the strike notice still stands," a spokesman for Exxon Belgium said, adding that plans to safely shut down the refinery were going ahead.
"Talks are still continuing, as long as there are talks, there is hope," he said. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Official OPEC figures due on Monday (Adds EXCLUSIVE tag, quote, list of secondary sources, details)
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.
MISRATA, Libya, Feb 10 Islamic State militants have shifted to desert valleys and inland hills southeast of Tripoli as they seek to exploit Libya's political divisions after defeat in their former stronghold of Sirte, security officials say.