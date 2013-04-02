PERTH, April 2 Exxon Mobil and BHP Billiton are planning to build the world's largest floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel in offshore northwestern Australia, Exxon said in a filing with Australia's environment department on Tuesday.

The vessel would produce 6 million tonnes to 7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from Australia's Scarborough field, about 220 kilometres (137 miles) from the Western Australian coast, beginning in 2020-2021, the company said.

Exxon and BHP, which are 50-50 joint venture partners in the Scarborough development, expect to make a final investment on the plant in 2014-2015, Exxon said in the filing. It did not give any cost estimates for the plant.

The Scarborough floating LNG plant would be about double the size of Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude LNG plant, also off the coast of northwestern Australia, which will have a capacity of 3.6 mtpa when it comes online in 2017 and will be the world's first floating LNG plant.

Exxon's decision to develop the Scarborough field using a floating LNG plant comes as interest in the technology is increasing among energy companies as a way of developing small, remote gas fields economically.