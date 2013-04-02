PERTH, April 2 Exxon Mobil and BHP
Billiton are planning to build the world's largest
floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel in offshore
northwestern Australia, Exxon said in a filing with Australia's
environment department on Tuesday.
The vessel would produce 6 million tonnes to 7 million
tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from Australia's Scarborough
field, about 220 kilometres (137 miles) from the Western
Australian coast, beginning in 2020-2021, the company said.
Exxon and BHP, which are 50-50 joint venture partners in the
Scarborough development, expect to make a final investment on
the plant in 2014-2015, Exxon said in the filing. It did not
give any cost estimates for the plant.
The Scarborough floating LNG plant would be about double the
size of Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude LNG plant, also off
the coast of northwestern Australia, which will have a capacity
of 3.6 mtpa when it comes online in 2017 and will be the world's
first floating LNG plant.
Exxon's decision to develop the Scarborough field using a
floating LNG plant comes as interest in the technology is
increasing among energy companies as a way of developing small,
remote gas fields economically.