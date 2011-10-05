Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Oct 5 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Wednesday that, along with Hess Corp (HES.N) and Petrobras (PETR4.SA), it was looking for a fourth partner for a Brazilian offshore block.
The companies "have agreed to seek a fourth coventurer in the BM-S-22 Block in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil," Exxon spokesman Patrick McGinn said in an email. "We are continuing to plan our next steps on BM-S-22 Block."
The Santos basin is home to the Tupi prospect, which, when it was discovered in 2007, was the largest oil discovery in the Americas in two decades.
Exxon said it remains interested in future opportunities in Brazil. (Reporting by Michael Erman and Matt Daily in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
