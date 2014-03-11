Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
N'DJAMENA, March 11 An ExxonMobil-led consortium in Chad is seeking an out-of-court settlement after the government filed a legal claim for more than $800 million in unpaid taxes, finance ministry sources said on Tuesday.
The Central African government on March 3 filed a legal claim for 396 billion CFA francs ($837.90 million) in royalties from the consortium which also includes Chevron and Petronas.
A representative for the Exxon consortium in the country declined to give an immediate comment. ExxonMobil's press service in Houston could not immediately be reached for comment.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Michael Johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $10.9 million versus $9.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: