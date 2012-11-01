UPDATE 10-Oil rises 1 pct as OPEC sees higher compliance with cuts
* Too early to say if supply cut deal should be extended -Barkindo
Nov 1 Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday said it has acquired interest in several blocks in the Gulf of Mexico, where it already has an active drilling program.
Exxon acquired a 20 percent interest in the Phobos prospect and a 35 percent interest in the Thorn prospect in the third quarter, Exxon investor relations executive David Rosenthal told analysts on a conference call.
ABUJA, Feb 21 Nigeria's senate aims to present an oil governance bill for its third and final reading by the end of March, a leading senator said on Tuesday, as part of a series intended to overhaul the oil sector.
QUITO, Feb 21 Ecuador's presidential election will go to a second round pitting leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno against conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso, the electoral council said on Tuesday.