HOUSTON Dec 12 Opening Mexico's oil sector to foreign investors would be "very good" for the country's people and a "win-win" for all involved, an Exxon Mobil Corp executive said on Thursday.

Mexico's Congress on Thursday passed a landmark reform to let private investors into the country's ailing energy sector, the biggest shake up of the state-run industry in 75 years.

On the "opening of Mexico's markets, to put it bluntly, we believe that would be very good for the people of Mexico," William Colton, the company's vice president of corporate strategic planning, told reporters on a webcast before Mexico's lower house gave final approval to the reform.

"We think that would be a win-win if ever there was one," he said.

Experts have said the world's leading oil companies will need to see final investment terms and new regulations before deciding whether to do business in the country.