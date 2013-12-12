BRIEF-Total Energy Services buys 150,000 Savanna Energy shares
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx
HOUSTON Dec 12 Opening Mexico's oil sector to foreign investors would be "very good" for the country's people and a "win-win" for all involved, an Exxon Mobil Corp executive said on Thursday.
Mexico's Congress on Thursday passed a landmark reform to let private investors into the country's ailing energy sector, the biggest shake up of the state-run industry in 75 years.
On the "opening of Mexico's markets, to put it bluntly, we believe that would be very good for the people of Mexico," William Colton, the company's vice president of corporate strategic planning, told reporters on a webcast before Mexico's lower house gave final approval to the reform.
"We think that would be a win-win if ever there was one," he said.
Experts have said the world's leading oil companies will need to see final investment terms and new regulations before deciding whether to do business in the country.
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx
TRIPOLI, March 9 Libya's oil output has fallen to 620,000 barrels per day, a drop of about 80,000 bpd since clashes erupted around some of the country's major export terminals, the head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.
HOUSTON, March 9 A pipeline network with spare capacity could allow Mexico to export oil and gas from its flagship offshore Trion project to the United States, the head of Mexico's oil regulator said on Thursday.