* Protesters fear workers could be treated unfairly
* German contractor may not use British industry terms
LONDON, June 27 Local UK tradesmen demonstrated
outside the entrance to Exxon Mobil's Fawley refinery on
Wednesday to demand that contractors working on a plant overhaul
in the months ahead employ workers under the terms of an
industry agreement widely used in Britain.
Unite, the union organising the protest, said Exxon Mobil
should subscribe to the terms of the National Agreement
for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI) to prevent
unfair treatment of workers.
The U.S. oil major aims to reconfigure the Fawley refinery
and decommission one crude unit as well as planning works on a
gasoline-making unit, the fluid catalytic cracker FCC.
Unite said refusal to adhere to NAECI terms could compromise
safety at the site and that an increasing number of contractors
were afraid union membership could reduce their chances of
finding work at Fawley.
Germany's Voith Industrial Services, which recently won a
contract to work on the FCC, has not said whether it will use
NAECI terms to employ tradesmen, according to Unite.
Exxon Mobil said contractors were responsible for handling
relations at the site.
"It is the responsibility of the Fawley Mechanical Joint
Committee (FMJC) to handle engineering construction industrial
relations matters at Fawley" Exxon Mobil said in a statement.
Voith said it would provide a statement later on Wednesday.
"We have been trying to get safety reps in place, but there
is a fear among employees that if they become reps they will be
blacklisted," said Malcolm Bonnett, a regional officer for
Unite.
Exxon Mobil denied that the dispute had any relation to
safety at the refinery.
"All work at Fawley is carried out to the highest standards,
and nothing will ever be allowed to compromise those standards"
Exxon said, adding that NAECI terms were widely used by British
contractors working at Fawley.
The protest was scheduled to start outside the refinery
gates at 0600 local time and include distribution of leaflets to
advise workers of their employment rights during the day.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by Jane Baird)