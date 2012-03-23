PARIS, March 23 Exxon Mobil Corp has put
78 French gas stations on the block, part of a wider effort to
sell out of such activities in Europe following similar moves in
the United States, financial daily Les Echos reported on Friday.
The newspaper quoted Esso France Chief Executive Francis
Duseux as saying there could be an agreement on the sale of the
French service stations within weeks. Exxon Mobile operates 680
gas stations in France under the Esso brand name, the paper
said.
A European steering committee devoted to examining the
likely sale of gas stations in Italy, Belgium, Germany and
Britain will meet on Wednesday, the paper said, citing an
internal source.
Such gasoline distribution activities are seen as too
unprofitable to justify tying up Exxon Mobil's capital, the
paper said. The stations will likely be sold to operators who
would continue to operate under the Esso brand and be supplied
through long-term contracts.
In addition to independents, potential buyers for the
service stations include Russia's Lukoil and Israel's
Delek, the paper said.
Exxon Mobil was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Mark Potter)