Feb 24 Exxon Mobil Corp, the
world's largest publicly traded oil company, expects to invest
about $37 billion annually for the next several years, according
to its annual report.
That compares with a previous capital expenditure range of
$33 billion to $37 billion given in its annual filing a year
ago.
"Capital and exploration expenditures in 2011 were $36.8
billion, reflecting the corporation's continued active
investment program," Exxon said in the annual report, out on
Friday.
"The corporation anticipates an investment profile of about
$37 billion per year for the next several years. Actual spending
could vary depending on the progress of individual projects."
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by
Bernard Orr)