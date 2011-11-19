* Baghdad sees Exxon more interested in southern deal
* Kurdistan agreement may jeopardise West Qurna contract
BAGHDAD Nov 19 Iraq believes Exxon Mobil
has less interest in pursuing a disputed oil deal in the
country's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region because it has much
larger contract in southern Iraq, its oil minister said on
Saturday.
Exxon has signed six exploration oil and gas deals with the
northern Kurdish region, which is at loggerheads with the
central government in Baghdad over oil and land rights.
Baghdad has said any oil deals signed with the Kurdish
Regional Government (KRG) are illegal, and has suggested the
Exxon accord in the north could jeopardise its contract to
develop West Qurna oilfield in south Iraq.
"Exxon's interests in Iraq are large and not to be compared
with what was announced from small blocks in the region," Iraqi
Oil Minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi told Reuters in Baghdad before
leaving for Japan.
"Talks about this issue will be at a later stage, after we
receive a response from Exxon," he said when asked whether the
Exxon contract would be cancelled.
He said he expected a response from the U.S. oil major in
the next few days. Exxon has not commented since the deal was
announced by Kurdish officials last week.
Exxon, with Royal Dutch Shell, has a multi-billion
dollar contract with Iraq's oil ministry to develop the 8.7
billion barrel West Qurna Phase One oilfield in the south - one
of many large contracts Iraq hopes will help rebuild its crude
industry.
OPEC member Iraq has signed scores of deals with foreign oil
explorers to develop its oilfields as it recovers from years of
war and sanctions more than eight years after the U.S. invasion
that toppled Saddam Hussein.
But oil majors have until now stayed away from the northern
Kurdish region because of the ongoing dispute with Baghdad over
who controls disputed territories and the region's oil
resources.
(Reporting by Aseel Kami: writing by Patrick Markey)