BAGHDAD Nov 27 Iraq will send Exxon Mobil
a further letter demanding an explanation of its
contract with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region after
receiving no response from the U.S. oil giant, Iraq's oil
minister said on Sunday.
"So far we have sent Exxon three letters and tomorrow we
will send them another confirmation letter seeking response,"
Oil Minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi said. "We have not decided
anything yet. We are waiting for their response."
Exxon has signed a deal with the Kurdistan Regional
Government to develop six exploration blocks. Iraq's central
government considers oil deals signed with the semi-autonomous
region as illegal, and has warned it could hit Exxon will
sanctions by the end of the year.
