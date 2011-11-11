LONDON Nov 11 Exxon Mobil last month signed oil and gas exploration deals with Iraq's Kurdistan, becoming the first oil major to deal with the region which has had strained relations with Baghdad, the Financial Times said on Friday.

It agreed with the Kurdistan Regional Government to explore in six blocks, adviser to the KRD Michael Howard told the newspaper. Iraq's central government had been informed of the deals.

Exxon Mobil declined to comment. Since 2009 it has been part of a consortium developing Iraq's West Qurna oilfield.

(Reporting by William Hardy)